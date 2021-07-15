Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.53. 6,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,449. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

