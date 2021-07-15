bAlpha Market Capitalization Hits $490,495.34 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $490,495.34 and approximately $288,010.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $27.25 or 0.00086881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

