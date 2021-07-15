CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 1,134.8% in June

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 1,134.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLHI stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 263,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Get CLST alerts:

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.