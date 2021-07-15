CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 1,134.8% in June

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 1,134.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLHI stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 263,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
About CLST
See Also: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.