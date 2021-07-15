Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $746,494.52 and $127.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.38 or 0.06049487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.01424485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00391826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00137149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00611056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00402447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.00313864 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

