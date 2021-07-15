FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 1,325.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.