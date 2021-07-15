Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 219,448 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 219,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

