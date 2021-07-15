Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,233 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPB stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

