Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

