Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $4,978,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 23,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,860. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

