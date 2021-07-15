Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 353,866 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 353,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

