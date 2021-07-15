Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.93 Million Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 496,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $4,965,000.

Shares of AGGRU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

