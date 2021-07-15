Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,087,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $20,234,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CONX by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $9,970,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

