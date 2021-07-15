BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.75 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

