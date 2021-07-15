Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.26% of Analog Devices worth $719,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

