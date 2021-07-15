Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 38,192 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,491.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

