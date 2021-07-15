Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,509,902. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

