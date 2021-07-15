NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 113,173 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

