Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,817 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 48,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.