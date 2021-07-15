Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,805 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Livent by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

