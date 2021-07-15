Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period.

NYSE EVF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

