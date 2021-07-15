Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $808.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.