Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $103,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $224.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

