Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 284,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $107,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

