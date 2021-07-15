Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,390 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of RedBall Acquisition worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $120,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 204.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 79,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,411,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

