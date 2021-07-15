Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 22,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

