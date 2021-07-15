Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Stock Position Lifted by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 1,398.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,882 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

ACND stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,168. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.