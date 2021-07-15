Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 151,503 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Comcast stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 352,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

