Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $70.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.30 billion and the lowest is $68.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,699. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

