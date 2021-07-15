Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $62.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,199. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

