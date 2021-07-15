Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.65. 11,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 773,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $37,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

