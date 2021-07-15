Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 87.5%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 69,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,455. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
