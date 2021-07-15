Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 87.5%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 69,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,455. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

