Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 6.2%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. 1,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 81,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $523.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

