Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Rises By 1,011.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 1,011.2% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BRCHF stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.35. 57,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,583. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.42.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.