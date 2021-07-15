Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 13,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 727,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,389 shares of company stock worth $5,684,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

