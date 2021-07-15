Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BKKLY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

BKKLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

