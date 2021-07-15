Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 5,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,945,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

