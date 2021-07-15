Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $243.83 and last traded at $242.89. 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

