Css LLC Il Invests $670,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

