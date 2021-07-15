Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives $51.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.