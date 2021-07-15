Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.