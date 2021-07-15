Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $119,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

