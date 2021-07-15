Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 11,312 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

