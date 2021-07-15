Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,599 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 721,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $115,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

