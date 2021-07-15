Flow Price Up 29.2% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $18.64 or 0.00058907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $949.48 million and approximately $469.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00148102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.11 or 1.00160565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00994290 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.