BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $300,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

