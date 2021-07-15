Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 577,861 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HP were worth $71,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in HP by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

