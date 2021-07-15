BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allakos by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

