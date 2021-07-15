Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 192,538 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $67,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

