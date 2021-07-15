BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,634 Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

