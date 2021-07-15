Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires 175,387 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,387 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises about 2.1% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.71% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,920. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

